Apache OpenOffice 4.1.2 released 28 October 2015: The Apache OpenOffice project announces the official release of version 4.1.2. In the Release Notes you can read about all bugfixes, improvements and languages. Don't miss to download the new release and find out yourself.

Udine moves to OpenOffice, will save 360,000 Euro 16 September 2014: The City of Udine, in Italy, announced a process that will lead to the installation of OpenOffice on 900 municipal desktops, saving the city 360,000 Euro. ZDNet's Raffaele Mastrolonardo has the details.

Apache OpenOffice 4.1.1 released 21 August 2014: The Apache OpenOffice project announces the official release of version 4.1.1. In the Release Notes you can read about all new features, functions and languages. Don't miss to download the new release and find out yourself.

Apache OpenOffice 4.1.0 released 29 April 2014: The Apache OpenOffice project announces the official release of version 4.1.0. In the Release Notes you can read about all new features, functions and languages. Don't miss to download the new release and find out yourself.

100 Million downloads 17 April 2014: The Apache OpenOffice project is proud to tell you that our software was downloaded over 100 million times. Join us in celebrating this big achievement!

Italian region adopts OpenOffice, saves 2 Million Euro 10 October 2013: The Italian administrative region of Emilia-Romagna announced plans to move to OpenOffice, saving 2 million euro.