Apache OpenOffice
Recent Blog Posts
28 November 2016:
Over 200 million downloads of Apache OpenOffice
12 October 2016:
Announcing Apache OpenOffice 4.1.3
28 October 2015:
Announcing Apache OpenOffice 4.1.2
27 September 2015:
Coming soon... Apache OpenOffice 4.1.2
13 May 2015:
Authoring e-Books in Apache OpenOffice
13 April 2015:
Collaboration is in our DNA
31 December 2014:
Apache OpenOffice in 2014: a year in review
Recent News
Apache OpenOffice 4.1.3 released
12 October 2016: The Apache OpenOffice project announces the official release of version 4.1.3. In the Release Notes you can read about all new bugfixes, improvements and languages. Don't miss to download the new release and find out yourself.
Apache OpenOffice 4.1.2 released
28 October 2015: The Apache OpenOffice project announces the official release of version 4.1.2. In the Release Notes you can read about all bugfixes, improvements and languages. Don't miss to download the new release and find out yourself.
Udine moves to OpenOffice, will save 360,000 Euro
16 September 2014: The City of Udine, in Italy, announced a process that will lead to the installation of OpenOffice on 900 municipal desktops, saving the city 360,000 Euro. ZDNet's Raffaele Mastrolonardo has the details.
Apache OpenOffice 4.1.1 released
21 August 2014: The Apache OpenOffice project announces the official release of version 4.1.1. In the Release Notes you can read about all new features, functions and languages. Don't miss to download the new release and find out yourself.
Apache OpenOffice 4.1.0 released
29 April 2014: The Apache OpenOffice project announces the official release of version 4.1.0. In the Release Notes you can read about all new features, functions and languages. Don't miss to download the new release and find out yourself.
100 Million downloads
17 April 2014: The Apache OpenOffice project is proud to tell you that our software was downloaded over 100 million times. Join us in celebrating this big achievement!
Italian region adopts OpenOffice, saves 2 Million Euro
10 October 2013: The Italian administrative region of Emilia-Romagna announced plans to move to OpenOffice, saving 2 million euro.
Volunteers, not Amateurs
8 January 2013: Apache OpenOffice is developed 100% by volunteers. Apache does not pay for developers, for translators, for QA, for marketing, for UI, for support, etc. Of course, we're happy to accept donations to the Apache Software Foundation, to keep our servers runnings and for similar overhead expenses. But our products are developed entirely by volunteers.
Some users are initially worried by this statement:
How can software for free, developed by volunteers, be any good?
Read on for an answer...